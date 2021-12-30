Hotels, casinos could face fines over compliance with mask mandate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With COVID cases on the rise, the Nevada Gaming Control Board is tightening up on the mask mandate.

The goal to keep people safe as they ring in the New Year.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board is reminding hotels and casinos to stay in compliance with the governor’s mask mandate or face fines.

If you are inside one of these properties and you are not wearing mask, be prepared to be asked to put it on. If you are outside, it’s optional.

“I think there will be more people wanting to wear the mask and there are a few that are not doing it,” said “Claudia,” who lives in Las Vegas.

She has seen — and heard — about the complaints of visitors not complying with the mask mandate.

She says while she sees people mostly wearing their masks inside, some will not.

“But I have seen employees telling them to wear your mask. And one time, I forgot it. And they said wear it, and I said ‘Oh!’”

“Allison” is frustrated about the mandate.

“I think everyone is wearing them, but I think everyone just doesn’t want to. I think it’s infringing on our rights, and people in America have died over our rights. So I think we’re over the masks,” she said.

Masks are required indoors regardless of vaccination status.

The Gaming Control Board not only can fine gaming establishments — they can revoke a license.

As for fines, they are serious matters for gaming properties.

The last enforcement against a Las Vegas casino involved a $60,000 fine against the Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas after it opened in early March of 2021.