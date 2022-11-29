LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hotel rooms in Las Vegas are filling up — even at record prices — as tourism and convention business fuels high demand, a monthly tourism report shows.

The average daily rate for hotel rooms hit a record $209.89 in October and weekend occupancy was at 94%, according to figures released Tuesday by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Weekend occupancy was at its highest since February 2020 — the month before the pandemic hit.

Visitor numbers soared to 3,639,200 in October, up 7.3% over October of last year.

The load of great news for tourism came on the same day that Nevada casinos reported their 20th consecutive month winning $1 billion or more.

LVCVA also reported healthy convention attendance — 628,100 during October — as the midweek economy starts to pull its weight. Midweek hotel occupancy was at 85.1%, the highest since October of 2019, when it was 87.1%.

And while all of LVCVA’s indicators were higher than last year, a few were lower than pre-pandemic levels. Visitor volume, hotel occupancy and room nights occupied were slightly lower than 2019 levels.

But another measure of the city’s tourism economy showed a big increase. RevPAR — revenue per available room — is up 51.1% over 2019.

LVCVA cited high demand for hotel rooms as sports events and a music festival brought people to town. The When We Were Young music festival brought more traffic to the Strip, along with a NASCAR race and two Raiders home games.