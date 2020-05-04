Hotel industry issues coronavirus ‘Safe Stay’ guidelines before reopening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are new safety guidelines for hotels around the country as they prepare to welcome back guests.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association released its “Safe Stay” guidelines Monday morning. It lays out hotel procedures designed to protect guests and employees.

It lists rules to standardize health and safety across the industry from motels to luxury resorts which includes hand-washing stations or sanitizer dispensers at all entrances and contact spots, significant changes for cleaning common areas and guest rooms and check-in without contact, when possible.