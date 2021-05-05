Hotel employee who allegedly started Excalibur fire indicted by the grand jury

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County grand jury has indicted a woman accused of starting a fire at Excalibur earlier this year.

According to a declaration of a warrant obtained by 8 News Now in March, 28-year-old Aviaon Lee, an Excalibur hotel employee who allegedly started a fire and fabricated a story about being sexually assaulted, had a history of workers’ compensation claims.

Metro Police says detectives also discovered that Lee had an internet search history that included how to sue the company, assault lawsuits, rape, Excalibur, and housekeeper rights.

Lee faces the following charges:

First Degree Arson

Burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon

Malicious destruction of property

Obstruction of Extinguishment of Fire

Performance of Act or Neglect of Duty in Willful or Wanton Disregard of Safety of Persons or Property

According to court documents, being indicted by the grand jury means they think Lee “willfully, unlawfully, maliciously, and feloniously set fire to” room 6152.

Authorities arrested Lee in connection to the fire on Feb. 5 and identified monetary gain as the motive behind the sexual assault allegation.

Lee reported she had been assaulted by an unknown suspect in a guest room. However, police later determined the guest of the room had physically checked out earlier at the front desk, confirmed by surveillance footage.