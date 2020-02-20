Hotel employee arrested for allegedly starting Excalibur fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police arrested hotel employee Aviaon Lee, 28, in connection to the fire at Excalibur Hotel on Feb. 5. Lee allegedly started the fire and fabricated a story about being sexually assaulted.

Police identified monetary gain as the motive behind the sexual assault allegation.

Lee was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. She faces seven charges, including:

First-degree arson

Burglary with deadly weapon (fire)

Destroy/injure property of another over $5,000

Obstruction of extinguishment of fire

Willful or wanton disregard of safety of persons or property

False reporting of a crime

Police revealed Lee taped smoke detectors and fire suppression sprinklers. The damage she allegedly caused totaled $594,646.50.

The fire was started in a hotel room on the sixth floor, where responding crews found a mattress on fire. Flames were quickly extinguished, and the area was ventilated.

Metro, the Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue investigated the incident.