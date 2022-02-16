Hotel backed by celebrity chef set to bring big business for Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As our entire city continues to expand, many are looking forward to the opening of ‘The English Hotel,’ calling it a game-changer for The Arts District north of Charleston.

“You can start to see the growth,” Las Vegas native Robert Amadio said of downtown Las Vegas. “Even on the strip, it’s all coming this way.”

Amadio and many others who spoke with 8 News Now Wednesday said they are excited to see downtown expand, specifically The Arts District.

The English Hotel along Main Street and Coolidge Avenue in downtown Las Vegas is set to open in February 2022. (KLAS)

Many believe it’s about to get a lot busier, with ‘The English Hotel’ opening next week on Main Street near Coolidge Avenue.

“I think it’s a game-changer for the area,” Eduardo Cordova, who owns a nearby bar ‘The Garden,” said.

The 74-room property is backed by celebrity chef Todd English, who will also open an onsite restaurant ‘The Pepper Club.’

Cordova told 8 News Now this kind of offering and the clout that comes with it will put this part of downtown on the map.

“They can stay here, and they can come out and they can party here,” Cordova said of guests in the area. “And go to the restaurants and they have amazing offerings in the neighborhood.”

He said he can’t wait to see the transformation and called himself lucky to be a part of it.

“Super excited just seeing all the growth and the progress,” Cordova added. “And being in one of the most exciting up-and-coming neighborhoods in the nation.”

Meanwhile, Amadio said he’s excited to enjoy everything this neighborhood and our entire community has to offer.

“That’s big,” Amadio concluded of the property. “That’s really big.”

‘The English Hotel’ will hold its ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 22 at 2:22 p.m.