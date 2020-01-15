Hot water restored at downtown Las Vegas apartment complex after more than a week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tenants at one Las Vegas apartment complex will be sleeping better now that their hot water is back on. Renters said they had no hot water for more than a week, and many didn’t know where to turn.

This happened at the St. Louis Suites on Saint Louis Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. We spoke with one resident just hours before it returned.

“It makes me concerned because I do not have other means to move,” said John.

The man, who we will call “John”, said he had several notes on his St. Louis Suites unit door stating they will be without hot water until “further notice.” He said he and his family did not have hot water for more than a week.

“That kind of frightened us that we might not have hot water all. We won’t be able to take showers anymore,” said John. He and many others we spoke with did not know what to do.

8 News Now interviewed John around 10:30 Tuesday morning. He said at noon, the hot water was back on.

The manager of the complex told us they were waiting for parts for the boiling system.

Dawn Jensen of Nevada Legal Services, a nonprofit that helps low income tenants, said hot water is an essential service and must be provided.

“What a tenant should do is put their landlord on a 48-hour notice,” Jensen explained. “They want to wait 48 hours to see if the landlord makes a good faith effort to start repairing.”

If a landlord does their part and attempts to repair the issue, she said the tenant should wait for it to be repaired. If a landlord is not repairing an issue or making poor attempts, that is when tenants can act.

“The tenant can either hold their rent, they can cancel their contract, they can cancel the lease,” she noted. “They can also obtain substitute housing while the essential service is not working, and they can hold the landlord liable for the difference in rent on a prorated basis.”

Jensen said many do not know what to do. People with questions about their rights can call Nevada Legal Services.