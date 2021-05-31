Hot summer temperatures drive away reservations at Red Rock

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Bureau of Land Management Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking to visit Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive anytime soon, there will be a slight change to your planning process. The Bureau of Land Management says timed entry reservations will not be needed from June 1 to Oct. 1.

The reason behind the measure is hot summer temperatures will drive away visitors, preventing overcrowding.

Reservations were implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people cooped up inside flocked to the conservation area for respite and a breath of fresh air. They were mandatory for all visitors between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories