Hot summer temperatures drive away reservations at Red Rock

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking to visit Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive anytime soon, there will be a slight change to your planning process. The Bureau of Land Management says timed entry reservations will not be needed from June 1 to Oct. 1.

The reason behind the measure is hot summer temperatures will drive away visitors, preventing overcrowding.

Timed entry reservations for the Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive will not be required starting June 1 and continuing until Oct. 1. As the temperatures rise, there is less visitation to the area and overcrowding is not an issue, so timed entry reservations are not necessary. pic.twitter.com/IqloQsiCvG — Bureau of Land Management- Nevada (@blmnv) June 1, 2021

Reservations were implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people cooped up inside flocked to the conservation area for respite and a breath of fresh air. They were mandatory for all visitors between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.