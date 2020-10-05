Hot summer days boost donation to after-school program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A free after-school program for at-risk children is getting a $8,700 donation thanks to the unusually hot summer in the Las Vegas valley.

The Nevada Mining Association’s “Hope for Heat” campaign donated $100 for every day local temperatures topped 100 degrees and there were plenty of those.

The money will go to pay for programming for the After School All Stars of Las Vegas which provides comprehensive programs for underserved children, helping them to succeed at school.

“After School All Stars is one of Las Vegas’s greatest assets,” said Gray. “Now more than ever, area youth need after school programs that support them as they learn and achieve,” said Tyre Gray, Nevada Mining Association executive director.

Nevada Mining Association is a longtime supporter of the program.