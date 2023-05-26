LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Council for Educational Travel USA (CETUSA) is putting out a call for more host families in southern Nevada.

Michelle Agasi, a local CETUSA coordinator, said have been fewer families willing to host exchange students.

“It’s probably a combination between the pandemic and inflation,” said Agasi. “A lot of people are worried about the cost of hosting a student.”

Sandra and Christopher Gonzalez hosted an exchange student for the first time recently and said the experience allowed for learning a new culture not only for the adults but also for their children. They hosted two exchange students; Ambre Kaiser, from France, and Mocha Maguriya, from Japan. They attended Sunrise Mountain High School

The Gonzalez Family and their exchange students. Photo: Lauren Negrets (KLAS)

Anyone interested in hosting an exchange student must go through an application process that includes interviews, a background check, and a home visit, and at least three references. Strict standards set by CETUSA ensure the safety of the exchange students.

The exchange students quickly became part of The Gonzalez family, with everyone agreeing that the experience expanded everyone’s worldview and appetite for different cultures.

No compensation is provided to host exchange students, however, a monthly $50 tax break is available. Host families must. provide a bed, three meals a day, and transportation to and from school.