Host company for Trump rally fined $3,000 for COVID-19 violations at event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The company that hosted Sunday’s rally for President Donald Trump has been assessed a $3,000 fine for violating COVID-19 regulations.

Xtreme Manufacturing in Henderson has 30 calendar days to respond to the notice and pay the penalty or dispute the violation, according to a statement from the City of Henderson.

The city had warned the company prior to the event. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 emergency directives prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people, and lay out requirements for face coverings and social distancing.

The city said a compliance officer observed six violations at the event.

Below is a statement from the City of Henderson in response to the event held last night at Xtreme Manufacturing.

“Henderson’s case counts for patients testing positive for COVID-19 are by far the lowest amongst Southern Nevada’s jurisdictions and the City of Henderson would like to thank the businesses and residents who have followed the state guidelines to stay safe and healthy so that we can reopen all businesses and get people back to work,” the city said in a statement to 8NewsNow.