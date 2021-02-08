Hospitals report spike in liver disease due to alcohol abuse in midst of pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a phenomenon seen all over the country: hospitals reporting a dramatic spike in alcohol-related entries for critical illnesses, like liver disease. The reason? People are turning to alcohol to cope with the pain of loss and depression.

“Everything has been affected by this pandemic, and that has led a lot of people who were actually doing fine and stable and had kicked their habit go back to drinking,” said Dr. Rajat Sood, gastroenterology specialist. “With that comes the worsening of the disease and hospitalizations.”

There has been a 30% uptick in alcohol liver disease admissions in hospitals, according to Sood. The age range for patients is changing, too, at an alarming rate.

“I’ve had tons of patients with alcoholic liver disease. They were stable and doing fine and not deteriorating by any means and were not heading towards transplant or cancer, but this pandemic has thrown a wrench in things, he said.

“In the last few months, we’ve seen more and more young patients,” shared Dr. Renee Solomon, founder of Forward Recovery. “I’ve had an alcoholic hepatitis cirrhotic patient who had to have a liver transplant at age 17.”

Forward Recovery is a drug and alcohol treatment center. Solomon says the amount of drug use she has seen this past year has been substantial.

“I’ve seen people continue to use drugs even more so than ever before. Now, the focus is on loss of jobs, people dying with less social interaction, and unfortunately, people feel so isolated so they drink and use drugs to cope,” she lamented.

According to an article in the Los Angeles Times, the disease also makes people more susceptible to COVID-19. Patients with liver disease die of the virus at rates three times higher than those without it.