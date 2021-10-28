On the Strip: Culinary Union marches to demand resorts rehire hospitality workers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Culinary Union hosted a rally on Thursday afternoon along the Las Vegas Strip, where union members demanded that local resorts hire back workers who had previously been laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of workers turned out for the afternoon rally, shutting down Harmon Avenue along Las Vegas Boulevard.

It’s been nearly 20 months since the COVID-19 pandemic began and since then, the Culinary Union says 35% of their members are still not back to work.

The union says they want the Las Vegas Gaming and Tourism Industry to be successful and that includes all hospitality workers to be able to fully return to work.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories