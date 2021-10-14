Hospitality, service workers honored at upcoming Las Vegas Lights games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special salute to hospitality, service workers, and their families will take place at the next few Las Vegas Lights games.

De Castroverde Law Group is partnering with Las Vegas Lights FC to give free tickets to the Oct. 16 and 30th final home games at Cashman Field.

The Las Vegas Lights conclude their home schedule with two games at Cashman Field in downtown Las Vegas:

Saturday, Oct. 16, kick-off is at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct 30, kick-off is at 2 p.m.

To secure free tickets, click HERE and submit a ticket request for a free ticket to any home match in October.

All immediate family members of hospitality and service workers are also eligible to participate.

“We just want to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who makes our city’s hospitality scene so great,”

said law firm partner Alex De Castroverde.