Hospitality Heroes recognized by the LVCVA and Vegas Chamber

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In a community where hospitality is the number one business, local leaders took time Thursday to recognize some of the workers who go above and beyond making visitors satisfied.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and the Vegas Chamber worked together to recognize this past year’s Hospitality Heroes at a reception at the William H. Harrah College of Hospitality at UNLV.

The eight winners were awarded with the Vegas Chambers’ Customer Service Excellence (CSE) Award, a trophy, an Only Vegas gift bag, and a staycation at a local resort and were honored during LVCVA Board of Directors meetings.

2021 Hospitality Heroes Winners

Benny Figgins, Dealer at Caesars Palace

Bryan Funai, Concierge at Waldorf Astoria

Samantha Fry, Pool Operations Manager at Treasure Island

Cindy Brown, Slot Shift Manager at California Hotel & Casino

Vernon Green, Assistant Chef at Excalibur

Emelyn Del Prado-Cando, Food Server at Sunset Station

Alonzo Langstaff, Bellman at Westgate

Earl Manson, Bellman at Westgate

2021 Hospitality Heroes Finalists