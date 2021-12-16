Hospitality Heroes recognized by the LVCVA and Vegas Chamber

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In a community where hospitality is the number one business, local leaders took time Thursday to recognize some of the workers who go above and beyond making visitors satisfied.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and the Vegas Chamber worked together to recognize this past year’s Hospitality Heroes at a reception at the William H. Harrah College of Hospitality at UNLV.
The eight winners were awarded with the Vegas Chambers’ Customer Service Excellence (CSE) Award, a trophy, an Only Vegas gift bag, and a staycation at a local resort and were honored during LVCVA Board of Directors meetings.
2021 Hospitality Heroes Winners
- Benny Figgins, Dealer at Caesars Palace
- Bryan Funai, Concierge at Waldorf Astoria
- Samantha Fry, Pool Operations Manager at Treasure Island
- Cindy Brown, Slot Shift Manager at California Hotel & Casino
- Vernon Green, Assistant Chef at Excalibur
- Emelyn Del Prado-Cando, Food Server at Sunset Station
- Alonzo Langstaff, Bellman at Westgate
- Earl Manson, Bellman at Westgate
2021 Hospitality Heroes Finalists
- Viridiana Ponce Jimenez, Stewarding Admin at Cosmopolitan
- Luz Gomez, Pantry Worker at Station Casinos
- Diane Hightower, Cage Cashier Representative at NYNY
- Karin Leavitt, Housekeeping Floor Manager at Planet Hollywood
- Ana Siguenza, Executive Housekeeper at MGM Grand
- Guy Medlin, Security Officer at Park MGM
- Charles Webb, Utility Porter at Caesars Palace
- Angela Shedrick, Slot Guest Service Representative at MGM Grand
- Drew Morgan, Assistant Director at The Cosmopolitan
- Edward Giustiniani, Concierge at Vdara
- Taylor Kidney, Lead Instructor at Dig This Las Vegas
- Alma Mejia Rodriguez, Security Officer at Luxor
- Jessica Kipi, General Manager at PT’s Tavern
- Diana Davis, Security Officer at Rio
- Traci Hadgis, Executive Casino Host at Planet Hollywood
- Siba Persuitte, Inventory Control Supervisor at Station Casinos
- Diana Ramirez, Human Resources at Fremont Street Experience
- Sofia Lavin, Guest Room Attendant at Waldorf Astoria
- Henry Salcedo, Utility Cleaner at Rio
- Maria Lozano, Guest Room Attendant at The Orleans
- Judy Larsen, Concierge at Mirage
- Umit Ekici, Busser at Station Casinos
- Angela Mitchell, Catering Coordinator at Station Casinos
- Peter Lyons, Dealer at Station Casinos