Hospitality, food services worker line up to get vaccines after becoming eligible Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It proved to be a busy day at the Las Vegas Convention Center as more people became eligible to get the vaccine.

On Thursday, the Southern Nevada Health District added food service and hospitality workers to the list.

With new eligible groups, people were doing what they could to get an appointment.

Some people say it took them 20 mintues to just get into the parking lot.

A woman we spoke with said, a worker told her, there were 7,000 appointments Friday.

People were in and out still in about an hour.

Hospitality and food service workers just became eligible as of Thursday afternoon, so that is why such a busy day.

Ashley Kelley works at the Bellagio. She and many coworkers are glad to finally be eligible.

“We are excited, we have been waiting for this for a long time,” Kelley said. “One of my old bosses sent me the email, said we can start getting it as of today so I booked it last night and came this morning.”

The health district is working with pharmacies to open up eligbility next week to people 55 and older with underlying health conditions, disabilities and homeless individuals. Details on when that will happen are still to come.

A plan is also in the works to have one vaccine clinic to operate more hours to accomodate people working overnights in the hospitality industry.

State officials say opening up the sites to this next group is a vital step in getting our economy back up and running.

Kelley says this happened just in time for capacity changes that are set to happen next week.