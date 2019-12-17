Hospital staff dress up newborns as ‘Baby Yoda’

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN) — The force is strong with some Pennsylvania newborns! Nursery staff at a hospital in Pittsburgh dressed up each newborn baby in custom knitted caps with green Yoda ears.

Their shirts read “Cute I Am” or “Merry I Must Be.” Parents who knew the hospital has a reputation for Christmas cheer were excited to take part.

“So we got super lucky. And they came in yesterday and said, we’d like for you to do it. I said, yep, signed us up. Yep, we’ll do it,” Sean McGowan, father of a newborn at the hospital said.

The caps were crocheted by a nurse who works at the hospital.