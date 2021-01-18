Hospital project set for site near Raiders training facility

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 40-acre site near the Las Vegas Raiders training facility in Henderson will be developed as a hospital/medical campus.

The Henderson City Council passed a zoning change last year for the site at St. Rose Parkway and Raiders Way, near Henderson Executive Airport.

Valley Health System is developing the project, according to documents filed with the council. Valley Health is part of Universal Health Services, a Pennsylvania-based company. The site was purchased for $36 million in September.

Plans call for the development of the site in phases that will include a 550,000-square-foot hospital, a 250,000-square-foot medical office complex and two parking garages.

Valley Health System’s other hospitals include Valley Hospital Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Spring Valley Hosptial Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Henderson Hospital.