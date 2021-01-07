Hospital ICU beds 81% full as COVID-19 cases from holidays begin to show up

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hospital statistics show that 81 percent of ICU beds in Southern Nevada are in use.

Data from the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) on Thursday also shows that 94 percent of licensed hospital beds in Southern Nevada are occupied.

About 36 percent of all available beds are in use by COVID-19 patients.

But the situation in ICUS is worse, where 45 percent the patients are fighting the virus.

While COVID-19’s devastation had reached into Northern Nevada during November and December, hospital data there shows the peak has passed and hospitals are doing better.

“The northern area of the state continues to see significant declines in required hospitalizations, intensive care use, and necessary mechanical ventilator requirements,” according to the NHA’s Dec. 7 report.

Hospitals in Southern Nevada are still dealing with high demand, and today’s news of record COVID-19 cases in Clark County suggests it’s not over.

NHA officials said just after Christmas that cases associated with Christmas holidays would begin to show up on Jan. 4. Effects from New Year’s will follow by about a week.