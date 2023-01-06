LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $62.3 million deal has moved property once owned by Station Casinos to hospital giant HCA, which already operates several hospitals in the valley.

HCA has acquired 56.6 acres at the northwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard South and Cactus Avenue, spokesman Antonio Castelan confirmed to 8 News Now on Friday.

“We buy land from time to time for potential use in the future,” Castelan said. “We are in the preliminary stages of the purchase. No specific plans have been made on the use of the land.”

The sale closed in December, according to records on the Clark County Assessor’s site. The property is south of the South Point Hotel Casino & Spa.

Station Casinos has been repositioning itself for future growth as it prepares to open a new resort at Durango Drive near the 215 Beltway. Long-held land parcels around the valley have been sold and the company is focusing on projects including:

Property at Losee Road and the 215 Beltway in the north valley. The company is working on a purchase and sale agreement for 67 acres there.

Property at Skye Canyon in the northwest valley

Property at Inspirada in the south valley

Station Casinos told investors during an August earnings call that it was spending $172 million to expand holdings it already owned at Cactus and Interstate 15. The sale to HCA was not disclosed at the time.

HCA operates Sunrise, Southern Hills and MountainView hospitals in the Las Vegas Valley. HCA owns more than 180 hospitals.