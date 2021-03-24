Horsford’s personal story drives desire to put gun reforms in place

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford’s personal story is a big part of his stance on gun laws, and he’s telling that story in a video posted by Now This Opinions.

“I lost my father to gun violence,” the Nevada Democrat said.

“He was shot and killed when I was 19 years old. I was actually a freshman in college when I got the call that he had been shot and killed a block away from where I grew up in the neighborhood in West Las Vegas, and where I would later come back to work in.”

.@RepHorsford lost his father to a senseless act of gun violence — and he’s done with the gun lobby deciding what laws get passed pic.twitter.com/rpgNeqHIZu — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 24, 2021

Horsford wants his experience to be known as a new round of debate begins on gun reform following mass shootings in Boulder, Colo., and Atlanta.

“Literally, someone walked into a local corner convenience store. The gentleman was apparently trying to steal something from that store. My father was in the back of the store. He was working at the time as a cook at that store,” Horsford said.

“The guy left. He was thrown out of the corner store by the owner, and moments later, apparently, he came back in with a shotgun and started shooting.”

What happened changed Horsford’s life.

“He died on his way to the hospital,” Horsford said of his father.

I’ve heard from families, obviously, who have been affected by gun violence, and I know how it made me feel, I know how it made my family feel, and I don’t want any other family to have to feel that loss of losing a loved one to gun violence. U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.)

“I’m not interested in trying to convince every person on the other side, because unfortunately, some of them are bought and paid for by the gun lobby,” Horsford said.

He believes “common sense” measures including background checks, closing the gun show loophole and bans on assault weapons must happen, and he urged young people to hold elected officials accountable for campaign promises.

“We cannot wait for the next mass shooting,” Horsford said.