Horsford: Trump must be impeached after he ‘encouraged insurrection’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democrat U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump in a tweet early Wednesday afternoon.

Today, a woman is dead because President Trump encouraged insurrection against our government and duly-elected leaders.



We cannot allow another day to pass without accountability for the harm this President has caused. President Trump must be impeached and removed from office. pic.twitter.com/g1NgGiLD9Z — Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) January 7, 2021

“Today, a woman is dead because President Trump encouraged insurrection against our government and duly-elected leaders,” Horsford tweeted. “We cannot allow another day to pass without accountability for the harm this President has caused. President Trump must be impeached and removed from office.”

Horsford’s statement was in contrast to remarks minutes earlier by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on the Senate floor, where she called for Democrats and Republicans to “lower the temperature” of political rhetoric after today’s violence in Washington, D.C.

Horsford won election to Nevada’s 4th Congressional District this year, defeating Republican Jim Marchant to reclaim a place in national politics after previously holding the same seat in Congress from 2013 to 2015.

Horsford served in the Nevada State Senate, representing Clark County’s 4th district from 2005 to 2013 before winning the congressional race. He was the first African American to serve as Majority Leader (2009–2013) in the Nevada Senate and the first African American to represent Nevada in Congress.