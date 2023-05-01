LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A tower from one Las Vegas resort is now being annexed by France … so to speak, as it becomes part of the Paris Las Vegas hotel.

According to the news release from Caesars Entertainment, the Jubilee Tower at Horseshoe Las Vegas will soon be part of the Paris Las Vegas resort. The move will cost $100 million to make and will include renovating the current building’s interior and exterior. The renovated tower will be called the “Versailles Tower.”

“The renovation will introduce 756 redesigned luxury guestrooms and a pedestrian bridge connecting the Versailles Tower to the existing Paris resort,” the release said.

Photo provided by Caesars Entertainment

According to Caesars, the newly renovated tower will include some of the largest standard rooms on the Las Vegas Strip, with the smallest coming in at 436 square feet, and balconies with views of The Strip.

The new rooms are set to be completed in late 2023, with the pedestrian bridge seeing completion in 2024.