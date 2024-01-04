LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country music superstar Luke Bryan surprised the leader of the Horses4Heroes nonprofit with a pair of tickets to Super Bowl LVIII on Wednesday.

Sydney Knott received the tickets through the NFL’s Super Bowl Ticket Giveaway Program (#SuperBowlSurprise), which tries to thank the league’s most passionate and dedicated fans.

Knott was greeted by Bryan, along with Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee members, backstage at Bryan’s residency show at Resorts World Theatre on the Strip.

Horses4Heroes is a national nonprofit that enriches the lives of members through affordable and accessible programs that emphasize fun and safe activities with horses. Horses4Heroes also offers free horse riding to local first responders.

In addition to tickets to the Super Bowl, Bryan treated Knott to two backstage passes and tickets to experience one of the final shows of his residency, which wraps on Jan. 6, 2024.