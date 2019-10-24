Horses euthanized after contagious virus breaks out

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — After multiple horses have been euthanized — including one Wednesday — the state has placed a mandatory quarantine at a Boulder City horse facility. It’s a precaution as lab results confirmed Wednesday afternoon a couple horses tested positive for a contagious virus.

“We just know there’s been something going on that’s causing these horses to have, to be put down,” said horse owner Sarina Rohrog.

Lab results confirm it’s the equine herpes virus type 1. It’s a very transferrable disease between horses or even humans and horses. Rohrog and others have been monitoring the signs of the disease such as fever, cough, or runny nose, but how it came here remains unknown.

“I have to equate some of this stuff to when you look at your children going to school and somebody gets sick in the classroom and some of the kids get sick and some of them don’t. So, it’s kind of the same thing,” Rohrog said.

Now, many members of the Horseman’s Association Property are taking precautions when coming here to take care of their animals, including using hand sanitizer and Lysol on their clothes.

“Just all we can do is be preventative, practice biosecurity and do our best to make sure it does not spread anymore,” said Association President Scott Pastore. “You can’t use the arenas. You can’t use the round pens.”

They’re doing what they can to stop the spread and keep the nearly 500 equine livestock on property, including Ginger, safe.