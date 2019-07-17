Horses die in Northern Nevada roundup

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Federal land managers say 14 wild horses were euthanized during a roundup in northeastern Nevada.

The roundup took place at what is called the Triple B Complex which is spread across a large area north of Ely and south of Wells.

In all, more than 800 horses were removed and will be shipped to federal holding facilities.

The Triple B roundup of #wildhorses concludes. Our daily onsite observer reports at this link: https://t.co/1ZVLtEFRAa 802 captured, 14 killed. pic.twitter.com/Kg0wV0o4gC — Wild Horse Education (@WildHorseEdu) July 17, 2019

During a 2018 roundup at the same complex, 30 horses died or were euthanized and nearly 1,400 were rounded up.

The Bureau of Land Management says the roundups are necessary because of an overpopulation of horses.