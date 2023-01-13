LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pair of horses parked outside a McDonald’s in the north valley turned a few heads Friday afternoon.

Someone needs to tell them that McDonald’s doesn’t have Horsey Sauce — that’s Arby’s. Or maybe they were there for the Happy Meal apple slices.



(Photo: Gina Haas)

And as for the nuggets … the owners cleaned up after the unfortunate incident near the door.

It’s something you don’t see every day, although horses along side streets aren’t that uncommon in that part of Las Vegas. The McDonald’s on North Decatur, just north of the 215 Beltway, borders neighborhoods with barns and corrals to the west, and Bradley Bridle Park is only 2.5 miles to the north.