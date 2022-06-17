Victoria Saha with one of the horses at Horses 4 Heroes (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now prides ourselves with giving back to different organizations. This year on Founder’s Day, we added another one to our list, a non-profit ranch that uses equine assisted therapy to help first responders and veterans.

Horses 4 Heroes offered a unique approach to healing for people from all walks of life. On this Founder’s Day, 8 News Now went out to see for themselves the horse-human relationship. There were 20 different horses, each with their own unique personality, offering tender care to those going through a dark time.

“Every horse here, we get a connection. They can feel your heartbeat from four feet away,” said veteran Travis Flowers.

Flowers was in the Marine Corps for 10 years, and after he retired in 2013. he found himself struggling.

“I tried to commit suicide twice in 2015, and I was going down that road again in October,” Flowers added.

That is when he found out about equine assisted therapy and learning at Horses 4 Heroes, which offers free sessions to veterans and law enforcement.

“To tell you the trust, I don’t think I would be around.”

Director of Health and Wellness Libby Bugl has spent countless hours helping people get through their trauma.

“We learn team building skills on how to focus on the present, how to be confident, how to be a leader, and how to learn about trust and respect and boundaries,” Bugl told 8 News Now. “Once you start to see the fluency between the horse and human, it makes my heart happy.”

Horses 4 Heroes have found the importance of communicating with these one thousand pound animals.

When the non-profit isn’t doing equine therapy, they have their hands full with birthday parties and summer camps.

If you would like to volunteer or contribute to help fund a session for our veterans, you can check out the Horses 4 Heroes website.