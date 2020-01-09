Horseman’s Association stopped spread of deadly horse virus; facility safe

BOULDER CITY (KLAS) — The state placed a mandatory quarantine at a Boulder City horse facility last year in October. It was a precautionary measure as lab results confirmed a couple of horses tested positive for a contagious virus called equine herpes virus type 1.

The virus is very transferrable disease between horses, but humans can’t catch the disease. To prevent the spread of the virus no horses could go in or out.

8 News NOW Reporter, Cristen Drummond recently spoke with president of the association, Scott Pastore, who said the quarantine was lifted before Thanksgiving and all is back to normal.

Before the quarantine ended, seven horses died from the virus.

Many members of the Horseman’s Association Property took precautions when going to take care of their animals, including using hand sanitizer and Lysol on their clothes and practicing biosecurity to make sure the virus didn’t spread to keep the nearly 500 equine livestock on property safe.

The Boulder City Horseman’s Association found a way to “safely kill” the virus. They cleaned their horses and sprayed down dirt and arenas with a Synbiont Ag Wash used by commercial facilities, veterinarians and professional trainers as the preferred alternative to harmful chemicals when advancing biosecurity efforts.

The facility posted to social media in an effort to notify the public how they can help the animals and donate towards stopping the spread of the virus using the biodegradable wash that is safe for horses.

A GoFundMe page created to help in buying 55-gallon drums of the wash surpassed their goal and raised $3,025.

Since lifting the quarantine, no horses have gotten sick with that virus.