LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A horse swam in Lake Havasu for an hour and a half before help arrived and managed to get it to shore.

The horse was exhausted — but uninjured — by the time Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies forced it back to shore with a patrol boat, according to a Facebook post.

Lake Havasu is on the Arizona-California border, about 150 miles south of Las Vegas.

(Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Something spooked the horse and it ran into the lake on Thursday. The person who called for assistance said they couldn’t coax their horse back to shore. They were worried the horse would drown.

The horse has gone several hundred yards from shore before deputies with the Division of Boating Safety responded to the scene — Castle Rock Bay. “The horse was distressed and was struggling to stay above water,” according to the Facebook post.

(Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

“Upon deputies’ arrival, they were able to wrangle the horse with their patrol boat, and force it back to shore,” according to the post.

