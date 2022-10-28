LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The silver screen has been home to many horror films over the years, a few were set here in Las Vegas. Below is a collection of some of them.

All descriptions are from IMDb.com and are listed from the oldest to the newest release date.

Highway to Hell (1991)

An eloping bride is taken into Hell, and her fiancé must pursue.

Leprechaun 3 (1995)

An evil leprechaun finds himself in Las Vegas, where he proceeds to cause mischief by killing people, granting twisted wishes, and infecting a young man with his green blood.

Dead Man’s Hand ‘Casino of the Damned’ (2007)

After Matthew Dragna inherits a rundown old casino from his deceased uncle, Matthew, his loyal girlfriend JJ, and several other friends decide to check the place out. Alas, the casino turns out to be haunted by the lethal and angry ghosts of vicious Las Vegas mobster Roy “The Word” Donahue and his equally pernicious flunky Gil Wachetta. Will Matthew and any of his friends survive a night in the casino with these vengeful spirits?

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Survivors of the Raccoon City catastrophe travel across the Nevada desert, hoping to make it to Alaska. Alice joins the caravan and their fight against the evil Umbrella Corp.

Vegas Vampires (2007)

Sin City becomes the sight of a horrific vampire plague when a gang of vicious bloodsuckers descend upon the gambling paradise and soak the dry desert sand with warm wet blood in director Fred Williamson’s two-fanged shocker.

Vampire in Vegas (2009)

When a 300-year-old vampire hires a genetic scientist to research a cure, she inadvertently unleashes a scourge of vampires upon unsuspecting party-goers in Las Vegas.

Hostel III (2011)

Four men attending a bachelor party in Las Vegas fall prey to the Elite Hunting Club, who are hosting a gruesome game show of torture.

Fright Night (2011)

When a nice new neighbor moves in next door, Charley discovers that he is an ancient vampire who preys on the community. Can he save his neighborhood from the creature with the help of the famous “vampire killer”, Peter Vincent?

Seed 2 (2014)

Coming back from her bachelor party in Las Vegas, Christine and her friends are driving through the hot desert of Nevada. But they are not alone – serial killer Max Seed is back and he brought the whole family.

It Stains the Sands Red (2016)

In the throes of a zombie apocalypse, a troubled woman from Las Vegas with a dark past finds herself stranded in the desert with a lone and ravenous zombie on her tail.

Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens (2016)

Fin, his family and the cosmos have been blissfully sharknado-free in the five years since the most recent attack, but now sharks and tornadoes are being whipped up in unexpected ways and places.

Army of the Dead (2021)

Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.