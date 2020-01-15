INTERVIEW: HopSkipDrive ride service for children; designed with safety in mind

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — School has resumed and many parents struggle to get their kids to school and work on time. A ride service for kids, founded in Los Angeles, California, made it’s debut in Las Vegas two weeks ago and just in time according to some.

HopSkipDrive is a ride service for children.

“We help schools and families get kids where they need to go safely and dependably. We started the service 5 years ago in Los Angeles and we are now in 8 states and 13 markets with Las Vegas being the newest market,” said Joanna McFarland, HopSkipDrive CEO and Co-Founder.

The county agreed to a $250,000 deal with the company in December to transport foster kids to and from school.

CEO Joanna McFarland and Sharon, “caredriver” – as drivers working with the ride-hailing service are called – answered viewer questions live on the 8 News NOW Facebook page.

8 News NOW hosted this live event to address questions and concerns of valley parents.

McFarland pointed out that “caredrivers” go through a 15-point certification process that requires 5 years of caregiving experience and passing multiple agency background checks and fingerprinting.

“It’s really caregivers on wheels,” added McFarland, HopSkipDrive CEO

Cristen Drummond reported on this story last month, asking parents if they would use the ride service and comments varied with parents either anxious or curious to try the ride service.

Viewers were asked if they would use this transportation service for their child in Jan. 3 Facebook poll and the results are below.

To drive for HopSkipDrive you need to be 23 years or older, have a good driving record, and your car cannot be older than 10 years.

“We meet every “caredriver” in person, added McFarland,

Sharon Coffey, a HopSkipDrive driver and grandmother of 4 said the “caredriver” role was perfect for her.

“I’ve always wanted to do this when I retired. I used to pick up my nephews and grandkids in LA when I lived there, so when I moved to Las Vegas three years ago and heard that HopSkipDrive was coming, I felt it was a great opportunity so I applied,” said Sharon Coffey, Caredrive at HopSkipDrive.

HopSkipDrive has already done several hundred rides in Las Vegas and has one hundred “caredrivers” with more applying each day.

“We designed this service with safety in mind. The burning question was what would it take for me to put my own kids in a HopSkipDrive,” said Joanna McFarland, HopSkipDrive CEO and Co-Founder.

Authentication at the beginning of the ride with code words ensures the right caregiver is meeting the right child. Safe ride support technology the company built allows the company to monitor everything that happens during the ride and gives full visibility to parents and caregivers.

