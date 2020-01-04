HopSkipDrive offers ride-hailing service for children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Would you use a ride-share service to get your children around? The service, called “HopSkipDrive” starts here next week.

HopSkipDrive allows parents to schedule rides for their children — all from an app. It aims to fill a gap, because other services like Uber and Lyft don’t allow those under 18 years old to ride alone.

It’s a dividing issue for parents visiting Desert Breeze Park. While some question the ride-hailing service, others welcome it, since life gets busy.

“I just think it’s a great, great, opportunity for parents to have that option,” said Castelo Branco.

“We’ll have to see how it goes,” cautioned Rebecca Murray. “I wouldn’t feel comfortable with it.”

Attorney Matthew Hoffman advises parents to consider if this type of transportation is the best option.

“You’re putting them in a car with a stranger, are you comfortable doing that with your kids no matter what this vetting process is,” Hoffman said.

Hop Skip Drive says care drivers undergo a 15-point certification process. That includes a criminal background check, fingerprinting and having at least 5 years of caregiving experience.

The website states technology allows parents to track the ride. A promotional video shows drivers wearing orange shirts and using a code word to verify pick-up.

“Does that prohibit them from giving their uniform and password to somebody else? No,” said Hoffman. “But you hope that the background checks are thorough enough that you’re not getting someone who would do that.”

Rides start at 17 dollars one-way for single passengers and increase depending on time and distance. The minimum age for riders is 6 years old.

Unlike other rideshare apps parents must schedule the ride at least 8 hours in advance.