Hope Squad: Supporting CCSD student mental health

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mental health of children is a topic that is of concern to many across the valley. This year has been especially tough for students in fourth through 12th grades.

The numbers back that up: since distance education started, 20 students have died by suicide.

One local high school is empowering students to connect with peers and potentially save lives by providing an open conversation about mental health.

Roughly 30 students are part of the Hope Squad. It’s a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program in its first year at Spring Valley High School.

“We’re not there to solve problems, but we’re there to listen,” said Madison Alexander, a sophomore at Spring Valley.

She and the others started training in September and were all chosen by their classmates to be part of this group. They meet bimonthly and learn how to recognize kids struggling and offer support.

“I have told some teachers like, ‘oh, this student in your class, can you ask them if they are okay,” shared Jessica Bui, a junior.

Dr. Greg Hudnall, executive director and founder of Hope Squad, explained, “We don’t train Hope Squad members to be therapists or counselors. We train them to be friends.”

He created Hope Squad more than 15 years ago in Utah, after the former high school principal identified the body of a student who had taken his life.

“When I walked to my car, and I literally threw up and sobbed,” he recounted. “I made a vow that I would do everything I could to help prevent suicides.”

He’s making good on his promise. More than 950 schools nationwide and in Canada using the program.

Spring Valley made the choice before the pandemic to start Hope Squad. It’s making a difference, as more students deal with isolation during distance education.

“We’ve already had some success stories that the advisors shared with me,” said Tam Larnerd, principal of Spring Valley.

They’re focusing on help and giving hope when students need it most.

There are roughly 15 Hope Squads at Clark County School District schools, according to Hudnall. He adds seven out of 10 children experiencing depressive or suicidal thoughts will confide in a friend or trusted peer before approaching an adult.