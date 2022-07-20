LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hope Means Nevada has invited Nevada high school students to join its Teen Committee to serve as key volunteers of the mental health awareness movement in order to help save lives.

This announcement follows the launching of the new three-digital dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 988 on July 16.

“Teen Committee members play an integral role in our mission to end teen suicide in Nevada,” says Julie Murray, co-chair of Hope Means Nevada. “The more Teen Committee members we have across the state participating in de-stigmatizing discussions around mental health, the greater our ability to help save lives.”

Members of the teen committee will work alongside the Hope Means Nevada director on partnerships, recruitment, and fundraising, in addition to attending and participating in virtual and in-person Teen Committee meetings and Hope Means Nevada events.

One such event is the Walk and Talk Fest and 5K, which will be held in October 2022. Members of the Teen Committee will be involved in the process of this event, helping to secure volunteers and participants for it.

The Teen Committee was founded in April 2020 as a resource for teens struggling with mental health and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and school shutdowns. Today, the committee continues to provide a community of hope and advocate for mental wellness.

The committee recently helped pass Nevada Senate Bill 249, which allows for up to three mental health days per school year for Nevada students and mandates that a suicide hotline number be posted on all student I.D. cards.

To learn more about Teen Committee member positions or to apply, visit the Hope Means Nevada webpage.