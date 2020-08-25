‘HOPE for Prisoners’ founder, 2 more Nevadans part of Republican program tonight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Speakers scheduled on Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention include three Nevadans: a church leader, a longtime FBI agent and the founder of a well known group that helps inmates return to productive lives.

The “Land of Opportunity” theme of tonight’s program will “describe how Democrats’ radical left agenda will deny Americans the opportunity to achieve their full potential,” according to a news release for President Donald Trump’s election campaign.

The Nevadans in tonight’s program are expected to speak during the first hour in the order shown below. Here are biographies provided by the campaign:

Norma Urrabazo

Pastor Norma Urrabazo has been serving at the International Church of Las Vegas for 17 years. She is on the Executive Board of the National Latina/Latino Commission (NLLC) and is also Vice President of Healthy Families for NLLC. Pastor Norma has dedicated her life to uplift the lives of women and youth in her community. As a leader in her church, she humbly leads others to a stronger commitment to Jesus Christ and desires to see strong, healthy Latino families.

Richard Beasley

Richard was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, and he received his appointment to the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a Special Agent in January 1986. He worked in El Paso and Los Angeles throughout his career in the FBI. Richard retired in August 2011 and immediately returned to the FBI as a Contract Forfeiture Investigator where he worked cases which had an asset forfeiture component. In January 2017, Richard was hired as the President of Global Intelligence Network, a private investigations firm which was originally established in 1997 by Robert Maheu.

Jon Ponder

Jon D. Ponder is the founder and CEO of Las Vegas-based HOPE for Prisoners, Inc. He oversees all aspects of the programs and services provided by HOPE for Prisoners, including a comprehensive array of program components designed to assist individuals to successfully reintegrate into society. Ponder’s personal experience with the judicial system gives him the expertise to provide training for offender populations in correctional settings as he has for 15 years.

Ponder’s program was praised by Trump earlier this year, and the president spoke at the Hope for Prisoners graduation on Feb. 20.

Beasley and Ponder go way back — it was Beasley who arrested Ponder on a bank robbery charge in 2004. When Ponder’s time behind bars was over, Beasley was there again, and Ponder has had a strong relationship with law enforcement officials as he has built his Hope for Prisoners program.

Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak. Courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen —Winston Churchill Sept 3, 2020, 8am PST National Conference Call @hopeforprisoners LE Partnership with @lvmpd #listen #learn #love #lead #modelforamerica https://t.co/tMyVD3OmYO pic.twitter.com/g3j3ZYdBkY — HOPE for Prisoners (@hope4prisoners1) August 16, 2020

The program offers long-term support and guidance for those who learned from their mistakes and commit to making changes.

The nonprofit provides clients with life-skills, job training, mentorship, and counseling. Upon graduation, they commit to an 18-month long program working with mentors and businesses willing to employ those looking for job opportunities.

Urrabazo caught Trump’s attention through her support of the border wall, along with the work she and her husband Pasqual have done through the church. Both are pastors at the International Church of Las Vegas.