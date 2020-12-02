‘Hope Cove’: Local woman founds nonprofit to help valley families in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As families across the valley struggle to stay afloat, many Southern Nevadans are stepping up to help. One of those people is a local woman who turned her living room full of donations into a charity.

“It’s probably the single most fulfilling thing outside of my own motherhood that I’ve ever done,” shared Tami Dukie, founder and CEO of Hope Cove.

She founded the nonprofit in May after seeing so many families struggle to feed and care for their babies.

“A teenage momma had her little baby with her, and her baby was wearing, hand to God, paper towel wrapped in cling wrap for a diaper,” recounted Dukie. “I cried for 20 minutes after she left.”

Initially, she used her living room as a central location to collect donations from across the valley. What started as a few boxes soon stacked to the ceiling.

“It snowballed. It just grew and grew and grew,” said Dukie. “Soon, we were bursting out of my house.”

Hope Cove has now expanded to its very own location. Families are able to come here for assistance, no questions asked.

The nonprofit’s service is available for all family dynamics, including single dads, grandparents and foster parents. Hope Cove provides immediate assistance for items such as diapers, formula, hygiene products and more.

There are no qualifiers or documents needed to receive help.

“People coming out of homelessness, people who live in weeklies, people who live in motels, people living with family. They just cannot supply those things,” said Dukie. “So, for those people, I founded Hope Cove.”

Eventually, she would like to move Hope Cove to a bigger building and have multiple locations across the valley.

“I would love to have something further south. I would love to have something in the north end, just because a lot of the people that we serve have no transportation,” Dukie shared.

She even has plans to take Hope Cove across state lines to help as many families as possible.

Hope Cove has helped more than 2,300 families since May.

Right now, the nonprofit is reliant on donations. They are in need of diapers size three and up, baby wipes and formula.

If you need help, please contact Dukie at hopecovehelp@gmail.com or reach out via Facebook, here.

If you’d like to donate to Hope Cove, you can do so via the following methods: