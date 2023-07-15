LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A beautiful work of art was “jacked out of the ground, thrown in dumpsters and removed,” as described by the man who guards the artist’s work. Now, federal officials are saying the restoration will resume “in the coming months.”

The terrazzo Star Map created in the 1930s by Oskar J.W. Hansen, a Norwegian artist, is a treasure of Nevada’s heritage, and Aaron Street has dedicated himself to holding the government to its word. Street is the founder of the Oskar J.W. Hansen Archives, and he sounded a loud warning this week regarding the Star Map’s future.

8NewsNow.com told Street’s story on Wednesday, and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation responded with this statement:

“Work on the project to restore the historic Monument Plaza at Hoover Dam is continuing. Restoration of the statues and 142-foot flagpole is done, and the engineering design to improve the drainage of the terrazzo surface surrounding (the) statues is complete.

“Reclamation anticipates the work will resume in the coming months.

A section of the “Star Map” during the restoration process. (Courtesy Aaron Street)

“The monument is a National Historic Landmark and Reclamation is committed to responsibly restoring all of its elements. We look forward to reopening the plaza when the work is done.“

It’s an important fight for Street, and the estimated 7 million people who visit Hoover Dam each year.

On Friday, Street said, “I’m glad to hear the Bureau of Reclamation say it’s committed to responsible restoration of Oskar Hansen’s Star Map but I remain concerned at the lack of a specific timeline or any sense of urgency for the importance of getting this project restarted again.”

The restored “Winged Figure” statues. (Courtesy Aaron Street)

The map, along with a pair of Winged Statue figures, are the focus of Monument Plaza on the Nevada side of the dam. The plaza has been closed during the restoration project.

“I hope all parties involved in the project hear that citizens are concerned that there still doesn’t seem to be a plan for when the Star Map will be restored,” Street said.

In a Wednesday interview, he described the work that’s going on under the supervision of the Bureau of Reclamation.

“The project that started in 2022 was a restoration of both aspects,” Street said, referring to the statues and the Star Map.

Oskar J.W. Hansen laying out the axial precession at Hoover Dam. (Image courtesy of US Bureau of Reclamation)

“And the Winged Figure statues were in good condition. They just needed a new … they needed to be resurfaced. And so they were sandblasted and resurfaced last spring at the same time that the terrazzo Star Map was completely demolished,” he said.

“It has been jacked out of the ground, thrown in dumpsters and removed with the intention that a new terrazo artist would rebuild to exacting specifications exactly the old terrazzo Star Map that was removed,” Street said.

The map had buckled because of moisture that got beneath the surface, and a new drainage system is a big part of the restoration. Officials really didn’t know what they would find until they tore up the terrazzo floor, Street said.

But Street’s patience has run out. The slow process of government projects — “change orders” that have led to a long delay — are the source of his frustration.

One of the historical documents used for the Star Map. (Courtesy U.S. Bureau of Reclamation)

The Star Map is more than just a pretty floor. It’s a piece of artwork and engineering that is based on more than a quarter-million calculations.

Through precise diagrams of the positions of the stars, the map identifies the exact moment in time that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt dedicated the dam on Sept. 30, 1935.

The 26,000-year clock Hansen based the map on uses the Earth’s position relative to the stars to define time.

For more on how the map works, see “The 26,000-Year Astronomical Monument Hidden in Plain Sight,” an article on Medium by Alexander Rose.