Hoover Dam to reopen to the public on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hoover Dam will reopen to the visiting public on Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

Visitors will be able to drive across the top of Hoover Dam, as well as access the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge plaza and walkway. The Historic Railroad Trail access point will also reopen.

All open areas can be accessed without tickets, however, visitor center tours and exhibits remain closed.

“The Trump Administration is focused on reopening America and keeping its public icons – including the incredible human engineering feat that is the Hoover Dam – accessible to all visitors,” said Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman. “We are excited to welcome the public back to Hoover Dam.”

Accessibility Information:

Ticket sales for Visitor Center Tour/Exhibits – No online ticket sales at this time

Visitor Center Tours – Closed

Visitor Center Exhibits – Closed

Memorial Bridge Plaza and Walkway – Open

Outdoor areas throughout the site – Open

Historic Railroad Trail – Open

Parking Garage & Arizona Pay Lot – Open ($10/vehicle)

Café at Parking Garage – Reopening to be announced soon

Gift Store at Parking Garage – Reopening to be announced soon

Gift Store at Arizona Turnaround – Reopening to be announced soon

Hoover Dam visitors are asked to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to protect themselves, fellow visitors and Hoover Dam employees.

To learn more on Hoover Dam’s phased reopening, click HERE.