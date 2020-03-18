Hoover Dam temporarily closed to all visitors ‘because of inability to implement social distancing standards’

The water level of the Colorado River, as seen from the Hoover Dam, Ariz., on March 26. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — – On Tuesday, the Bureau of Reclamation temporarily suspended public visitation to Hoover Dam. Hoover Dam officials say because of the nature of the structure and an inability to implement social distancing standards recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hoover Dam will be temporarily closed to visitors, including the visitor center and all tours, until further notice.

The statement went on to say:

“The health and safety of the public and the people working at the Hoover Dam is our number one priority. Water deliveries and powerplant operations will continue without interruption. Mission essential functions, including security and law enforcement, will continue.”

For advanced ticket refunds, please email your refund request to RBishop@denisonparking.com. Type REFUND in the subject line and include your confirmation number.

Check the Hoover Dam website or call 702-494-2515 for updates.