Hoover Dam statues ranked among the luckiest places in the world

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — In this part of the world, it’s normally the Las Vegas Strip that has the reputation for luck. But just outside of Las Vegas is the third-luckiest place on Earth — at least according to psychicworld.com.

It lists the Hoover Dam as the third-luckiest place in the world. Topping our colossal testament to human ingenuity is the Trevi Fountain in Rome (there’s also one on the Strip) and the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey.

The luck at the Trevi Fountain comes from standing with your back to the fountain and tossing a coin over your shoulder. This is to bring you good fortune and secure a return trip to Rome.

At the Hagia Sophia, there is a bronze hole on the “sweating column.” If a visitor touches it with their thumb at a 360-degree angle, it is believed to make any wish come true.

Winged Figures of the Republic statues at the Hoover Dam. (Photo: Duncan Phenix)

But at the Hoover Dam, your luck is in the toes. On the Nevada side of the dam are two 30-foot-tall bronze statues depicting the “Winged Figures of the Republic” created by sculptor Oskar Hansen. The luck is found in their toes that you can rub. And from the worn and shiny look of them, there have been more than a few visitors passing by that have rubbed them in hopes of striking it rich back in Las Vegas.

It’s actually unclear what the statues represent, but the most common belief is the power and stability of the Hoover Dam. Both winged figures sit on massive blocks of solid black diorite on either side of a 142-foot-tall flag pole.

Astronomy and possibly astrology also play a part in these luck statues. At the top of the flag pole is a golden sphere representing the sun. At the bottom and all around the statues is a celestial (planet and star) chart carved into the terrazzo floor that depicts the night sky on the night of September 30, 1935. This was the day President Franklin D. Roosevelt stood at this spot and dedicated the Dam, first known as the Boulder Dam.

The Psychic World website published it’s top 10 luckiest places, the Hoover Dam is one of only two sites in the United States.