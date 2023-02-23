LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lake Mead Mohave Adventures announced that the Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures is relaunching for its 40th season in the spring.

Visitors can take the Hoover Dam Raft Tour and Hoover Dam Postcard Tour every Thursday through Sunday starting March 2.

The first 500 visitors to book a tour starting April 1, will receive a Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures branded waterproof dry bag, valued over $25.

Hoover Dam Raft Tour is a day trip experience that includes stops along the shore below the Hoover Dam where guests can relax on the Colorado River with lunch provided. This tour is free for children four and under and starts at $110 for children ages five to 15, and $125 for guests 16 and older.

(Photo Courtesy of Lake Mead Mohave Adventures)

(Photo Courtesy of Lake Mead Mohave Adventures)

(Photo Courtesy of Lake Mead Mohave Adventures)

The Hoover Dam Postcard Raft Tour is aimed at visitors who have limited time to spend on the water. The tour is an hour and a half along the Colorado River and guests can enjoy an up-close view of the Mike O’Callaghan Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge. This tour is free for children four and under and starts at $49 for children five to 15, and $69 for guests 16 and older.

The Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures also offers private and customizable charters for small and large groups. The private rafting tours start at $1,725 and allow guests to choose their preferred departure time, explore Black Canyon with a private raft and dedicated tour guide, and enjoy their choice of drinks and snacks or a catered lunch at Willow Beach Mariana & Campground.

To book a tour, click here. For more information on Lake Mead Mohave Adventures, visit this website.