Hoover Dam barricade suspect pleads guilty to terrorism

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada man accused of using a homemade armored vehicle to block a bridge near the Hoover Dam in 2018 is pleading guilty to making a terrorist threat.

According to the plea deal, 32-year-old Matthew Wright of Henderson pleaded guilty to the terrorism charge and two other felony crimes on Feb. 4.

Authorities say Wright surrendered after a 90-minute barricade situation that stopped traffic on the main highway between Las Vegas and Phoenix in June of 2018.

Authorities say police later discovered two assault-style rifles, two handguns and 900 rounds of ammunition. Wright’s sentencing is scheduled for March 4.

In July of 2018, a month after the incident, an Arizona judge raised the bail to $1 million.