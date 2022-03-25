LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today marked the official launch day of the Sacred Shoes campaign. Organizers say too many pedestrians die in the Las Vegas valley each year and they want to make it their mission to honor them.

They have started with 60 crash sites across the valley and have hung a plaque at each, along with a pair of shoes and a memorial number.

“We’re hoping that people understand when they see those, they’ll understand how fragile lives are and that yes it can happen to you,” Erin Breen, Coordinator of the Traffic Safety Coalition at UNLV told 8 News Now.

The current plaques posted are pedestrian deaths that happened from July 2020 to August 2021.

Sacred Shoes memorials are going up around the valley to remember pedestrians who were killed. (KLAS)

Sacred Shoes organizers hope to move forward by gradually removing the oldest plaques and replacing them with new ones as time goes on.