Honoring a Legend: Fremont Street tribute commemorates 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Who could have imagined all the people remembering John Lennon’s legacy 40 years after his passing? Well, that’s exactly what happened on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas Tuesday night.

Several people came out to speak and sing in honor of the musician and peace activist.

The event was led by organizer Paul Casey, who said a few words. He had fellow supporters come up and sing songs, like Imagine, by the Beatles.

Rossi Ralenkotter, former president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, came out to honor Lennon and the Beatles. He cherishes the time he got to go to their concert twice in Las Vegas in the 60s.

“The Beatles, they changed everything. They changed rock n’ roll and how we live and how we think about things. The things that they said were applicable then, today and for the next 50 years. That being their message of love, peace, hope, imagining the future and being positive,” Ralenkotter said.

Casey created ‘Abbey Road Crossing Las Vegas’ in 2014 on Fremont. It showcases a beautifully painted road to commemorate the Beatles album that came out in 1969. Casey chose Fremont because he felt the location was perfect.

“This is almost an identical size street and the crosswalk that you would find in Westminster, London, England. The difference is ours are painted completely white with a little latter, and each of the stripes represent the Beatles Sgt. Pepper album,” Casey said.

Green represents John Lennon, pink Ringo Starr, blue for Paul McCartney and red for George Harrison.

The event lasted from 6-7 p.m., with artwork and instruments displayed along the sidewalk. A suit that Lennon wore was also up for display.

He would have been 80-years-old this past October.