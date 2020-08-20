Honoring a Hero: Family, friends remember Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a heartfelt goodbye to a Metro Officer who died from COVID-19 complications last month. The Las Vegas Valley remembered Lt. Eric Lloyd, who was laid to rest today.

He was known for helping others.

“My friend got that ticket to heaven, and he did so much good things for everyone,” said Minddie Lloyd, Lt. Lloyd’s wife.

Family, friends and Metro colleagues honored Lloyd at a church in Henderson. The 53-year-old’s casket arrived after following a procession from Downtown Las Vegas.

The guest list was limited due to COVID restrictions, but the service featured various speakers and was live streamed. Tributes came in virtually from local, state and federal leaders.

“I know his death leaves behind a huge loss,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “The first lady and I are keeping Lt. Lloyd’s family and friends in our hearts and minds.”

Some held back tears while speaking at the podium and reflecting on Lloyd’s zest for life, as well as personality.

“As you have heard, ‘idiot,’ was among other things, a term of affection from him,” said Trevor and the Force Investigation Team, which Lloyd was the overseeing.

Others recalled his integrity, professionalism, faith, love for family and being a leader.

Bishop Chris Luther, Lloyd’s stepfather, said he personified one word: “It’s a tough one to achieve — charity.”

Sheriff Joe Lombardo also spoke highly of the officer, saying, “We’ll never know all of the small acts throughout Erik’s career, but we do know that his remarkable character showed through his dedication and benevolence.”

Lloyd was an officer for 30 years, with plans to retire in December. He was also president of the Injured Police Officers Fund.

“My father was a great man,” said Cassie, Lloyd’s daughter. “He touched so many lives in so many ways.”

His watch is coming to an end, but his legacy lives forever in this community.

Lloyd leaves behind his wife, two daughters, five grandchildren and his parents. He was laid to rest at Palm Northwest Cemetery.