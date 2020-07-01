Honor walk for woman, 25, who donated organs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 25-year-old Las Vegas woman was honored for being an organ donor.

Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center staff lined the halls of the ICU to say goodbye during an honor walk for Summer Kearney Tuesday as she headed into surgery before her organs were donated.

According to the Nevada Donor Network, her kidneys, heart and liver were donated to save the lives of three other people in California and Utah.

“She has always been a hero,” said Nancy Greenwood, Summer’s grandmother. “Now, she will be everyone she touches hero and blessing.”

The network says every 10 minutes, someone is added to the national transplant list and there are currently 110,000 people in the U.S., including 600 in Nevada, waiting for an organ donation

“Summer will be remembered for the life she lived, and for the life she gave” said Kelli Wray, Assistant Chief Nursing Officer at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center. “Summer we honor you, and thank you for the life you’re giving to others.”

Summer was born with a congenital health condition called chiari malformations which affects the brain and spinal cord.