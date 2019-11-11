Honor Veterans: Veterans Day Parade today in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’ annual Veterans Day Parade is one of the largest on the West Coast and it’s happening today at 10 a.m.

The parade will feature all the military branches, high school ROTC students, and scouts. It’s hosted by the Veterans Action Group.

The parade route runs north along Fourth Street between Gass and Stewart avenues. Expect some street closures in the downtown area.

There are also several deals offered at restaurants and businesses today in honor of veterans. Click here for a full list.