Honor a loved one with ‘Lights of Love Memorial’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Losing a loved one can be very difficult but there is an event where you can honor that loved one with a luminary.

it’s the first — Lights of Love Memorial — and will become an annual event. It’s underway now and runs through the month of June.

You can purchase a glowing luminary, personalize it, and then set it afloat in the water feature on the east side of Downtown Summerlin where it will join other luminaries honoring the armed forces, essential workers and people who have died from COVID-19.

“Each light that you see shining in the waters, represents a loved one, so if you have a loved one that you would like to remember, that you would like to honor, that’s the way you can do it, you can purchase a light and you can either have us float it, we can write a name on it for you, and put it into the waters, or you can purchase your own and at your leisure, with your family, with your friends, you can go out and float that yourself,” said Karen Stevens, Adam’s Place community Development manager.

Howard Hughes Corporation joined with Adam’s Place to make the event possible. Adam’s Place works with families, especially young people to help them cope with loss. You can purchase the luminary at the site or you can purchase it ahead of time from Adam’s Place at this link. The money helps support the organization’s mission.