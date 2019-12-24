Honda to unveil futuristic convertible at CES

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — Honda is getting futuristic. The carmaker announced Monday that it plans to unveil a new convertible at the Consumer Electronics Show here in Las Vegas in just a few weeks.

The steering wheel is the star of the show, as it is the main command central for the car. It controls starting the engine, acceleration and braking. It will also be used to switch between self and manual driving.

Honda said in a statement this will allow people to still enjoy the quote “emotion and thrill of driving.”

The company calls the car the “augmented driving concept.” It is unclear if or when it will be available commercially.

The Consumer Electronics Show begins on Jan. 7 and runs through Jan. 10 and will be at 11 official venues across the Strip and the Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center.